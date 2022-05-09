Spending on mobile services up 4.2% QoQ in Q3FY22, up 8% YoY: Report

New Delhi, May 9 Consumer spending on mobile services, post GST regime coming into existence, rose 4.2 per cent quarter on quarter in Q3FY22 and 8.0 per cent year on year to Rs 420 billion, said brokerage house ICICI Securities.

It was aided by the 20-25 per cent tariff hike taken in December 2021 by Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Reliance Jio.

"Finally, consumer spend on telecom services has crossed pre-RJio levels (previous high was in Q1FY17)," said the brokerage house.

Postpaid net revenues rose 15.7 per cent QoQ and 20.9 per cent YoY on a rising subscriber base.

Prepaid net revenues grew 3.1 per cent QoQ and 10.8 per cent YoY as average revenue per user rose 5.7per cent QoQ and 13.7 per cent YoY to Rs 108.

4G subscriber base dipped 0.6 per cent QoQ (net loss: 4.5mn) to 802mn on clean-up of inactive subscribers by RJio.

RJio's 4G subscribers market share shrank 90 basis points QoQ and 270 basis points YoY) to 55.9 per cent, while that for Bharti Airtel (Bharti) improved to 26.3 per cent, up 55 basis points QoQ and 255 basis points YoY.

Data usage grew 0.1 per cent QoQ to 34,608 billion MB led by 4G segment growth of 0.4 per cent QoQ to 34,014 billion MB (and contributed 98.3 per cent to total data usage), the brokerage said in a report.

2G data volume dipped 25 per cent QoQ and 3G data volume was down 9.1 per cent QoQ.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor