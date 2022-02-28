SpiceJet to operate special flight to Budapest to evacuate stranded Indians

SpiceJet will operate a special evacuation flight to Budapest in Hungary to repatriate stranded Indian nationals in Ukraine. The flight – SG9521-- will take off from Delhi and the return flight will operate via Kutaisi in Georgia. The airline will utilise Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for this special flight. SpiceJet is also planning to operate more evacuation flights and is in discussion with concerned authorities.

SpiceJet, however, is not the only Indian airline to operate special flights to bring back stranded Indians in Ukraine.IndiGo has also begun operating evacuation flights from Monday. For now, the airline has decided to operate one flight each to Budapest (Hungary) and Bucharest (Romania). Earlier, the carrier was slated to operate two flights to Budapest. These flights will be operated via Istanbul. One flight will leave for Budapest from Istanbul on Monday and return to Delhi on Tuesday. Another flight will leave from Istanbul to Bucharest on Monday and return to Delhi on Tuesday.

