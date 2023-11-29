Spotify Wrapped: Arijit most streamed singer in India; Taylor Swift dominates global chart

Mumbai, Nov 29 Superstar playback singer Arijit Singh is the most listened to artiste on streaming medium in India.

As the year end approaches, the music streaming platform Spotify has released its year-ender in the form of Spotify Wrapped.

Arijit, who is the most streamed artiste on Spotify in India, has delivered great work one after the other, has been ruling the hearts of the audience since his breakout success 'Aashiqui 2', which released a decade ago.

Arijit was followed by his mentor and guru, music composer Pritam on second spot.

Arijit worked as Pritam's assistant and sang scratches for him before he was encouraged by the composer to fly on his own.

Anirudh Ravichander, who has been on a roll composing music of 'Jailer', 'Jawan' and 'Leo', grabbed the third spot followed by the Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A.R. Rahman.

In terms of genre, Bollywood music is the most streamed genre on Spotify in India followed by Punjabi Pop and Tamil Pop.

The song 'Maan Meri Jaan' by King topped the most streamed songs of 2023 list on the audio streaming platform followed by 'Kahani Suno 2.0' by Kaifi Khalil and the viral hit song 'Kesariya' from 'Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva', 'Kabir Singh' by Various Artists is the most-streamed album of 2023 in India.

Globally, Taylor Swift dominated the Wrapped list as the Global Top Artiste, followed by BTS member Jungkook.

