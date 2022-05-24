Sri Lanka: 21st Amendment presented in cabinet meeting

Following a meeting of the Constitution Amendment drafting committee held on Monday evening at the Prime Minister's office, the 21st Amendment to the Constitution was presented to Sri Lanka's cabinet.

The cabinet decided to distribute the copies of the amendment amongst the Parliament Party Leaders so that they can observe it. The amendment will be discussed on Friday and after this, it will be sent back to Cabinet for final approval, Colombo Page reported citing the statement released by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The 21st Amendment is expected to annul the 20A which gave unlimited powers to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa after abolishing the 19th Amendment.

Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, Minister of Justice, Prisons and Constitutional Reforms said that the 21 Amendment includes clauses that reduce the powers of the executive presidency and prevent people with dual citizenship from holding parliamentary seats, according to Colombo Page.

Meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa administered the oath to eight new cabinet ministers amid the ongoing political instability and economic crisis in the country.

The ministers included Harin Fernando as the Minister of Fisheries, and Bandula Gunawardena as the Minister of Transport and Highways, Minister of Mass Media, Keheliya Rambukwella as the Minister of Water Supply and Drainage, the President's Media Division said.

Besides, Mahinda Amaraweera took oath as the Minister of Agriculture, Wildlife and Wildlife Conservation, Ramesh Pathirana as the Minister of Industries, Vidura Wickramanayaka as the minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Ahmed Nasir as the Minister of Environment and Roshan Ranasinghe as the Minister of Irrigation, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs.

Earlier, on Friday, nine Ministers had taken the oath before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President's House.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is struggling to cope with its dire economic scarcity, with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices, and power cuts affecting a large number of people.

( With inputs from ANI )

