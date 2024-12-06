Sri Lanka aims to generate 15 billion USD revenue through digital economy in five years

Colombo, Dec 6 The Sri Lankan government has aimed to generate $15 billion in revenue through the digital economy over the next five years, according to the President's Media Division (PMD).

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake made it clear on Thursday, according to the PMD.He said the digital workforce would be expanded to 200,000, and the entire country would be digitised within the next five years.

Speaking to officials, Dissanayake emphasised the need for collaboration from all professionals to achieve the nation's digital transformation, Xinhua news agency reported.

The president also highlighted the government's primary objectives, eradicating poverty, transforming societal attitudes and advancing digitalisation.

