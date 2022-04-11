Sri Lanka crisis: 19 more Sri Lankan refugee enters Tamil Nadu coast amid crisis

Amid the crisis in Sri Lanka, 19 more Sri Lankan refugees reach to Tamil Nadu coast. Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin asked for the help of the Center Government to reach out to Tamils in Sri Lanka amid the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a fuel, power, and gas shortage, and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance. Sri Lanka is witnessing at least 10-hour daily power cuts. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector.




