Sri Lanka crisis: Authorities close Galle Face Green urban park amid protest

Sri Lankan authorities have closed the Galle Face Green urban park in Colombo, predicting that a huge gathering of protestors is going to protest here today. However, the protesters have already been lining up outside the park on Saturday morning.

Yesterday the Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, chief of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya party said that his party would move a no-confidence motion in Parliament against the government if it does not take measures steps to look into the country's financial crisis.

For unreserved Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a fuel, power, and gas shortage, and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance. Sri Lanka is witnessing at least 10-hour daily power cuts. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector.



