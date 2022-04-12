Sri Lanka Crisis: Sri Lanka urges for donation of medicines in country

Sri Lankan doctors’ body, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has urged the donation of medicines for the healthcare crisis in Sri Lanka. The GMOA in a statement said that the "poor financial and economic management, the Sri Lankan healthcare sector is on the verge of a severe crisis in saving the lives of patients caused by severe drug and equipment shortages."

“We need your generous support at this crucial time to continue the patient care services in Sri Lanka,” it further said.

Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a fuel, power, and gas shortage, and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance. Sri Lanka is witnessing at least 10-hour daily power cuts. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector.


