Sri Lanka Crisis: Sri Lanka warns of food shortage, PM vows to save the nation

Sri Lanka's prime minister has warned of a food shortage as the country is facing worst economic crisis. But he also vowed that government will buy enough fertiliser for the next planting season to boost harvests. "While there may not be time to obtain fertiliser for this Yala (May-August) season, steps are being taken to ensure adequate stocks for the Maha (September-March) season," Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a message on Twitter.

"I sincerely urge everyone to accept the gravity of the... situation" he added. Rajapaksa appointed Nine new Cabinet Ministers on Friday to ensure stability until a full Cabinet is formed in the country amid the worst economic crisis. Former Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva representing Sri Lanka Freedom party (SLFP), independent MPs Susil Premajayantha, Wijayadasa Rajapaksha, and Tiran Alles are the new cabinet minister sworn in on Friday.

Last week the other four ministers were sworn in. The Cabinet will be of 25 members, including President and Prime Minister. Nimal Siripala De Silva Ports has been appointed as the Minister of Naval and Aviation Services, Susil Premajayantha as the Minister of Education, Keheliya Rambukwella as the Health Minister, and Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe as the Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs, Constitutional Reforms, states the reports.



