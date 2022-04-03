Sri Lanka crisis: Sri Lanka’s Minister of Youth and Sports reacts to social media banning in country amid crisis

Amid the crisis in country the Sri Lanka government has blocked access to social media platforms on Sunday after authorities imposed a weekend nationwide curfew to contain protests. Reacting on the same Namal Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Youth and Sports on his Twitter wrote "I will never condone the blocking of social media. The availability of VPN, just like I’m using now, makes such bans completely useless. I urge the authorities to think more progressively and reconsider this decision."

For unreserved Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a fuel, power, and gas shortage, and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance. Sri Lanka is witnessing at least 10-hour daily power cuts. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector.