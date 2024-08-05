Sri Lanka Foreign Minister voices solidarity with Bangladesh

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 5 : Sri Lankan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Sabry on Monday voiced his solidarity with the people of Bangladesh amid political unrest.

Sabry said that Sri Lanka is there for Bangladesh during these challenging times.

In a post on X, he said, "Our hearts are with the people of #Bangladesh during these incredibly challenging times. The recent events have led to significant unrest and, tragically, the loss of many lives. We extend our deepest sympathies to the families of those affected and to all who are suffering during this difficult period. Sri Lanka values its enduring friendship with Bangladesh and stands in solidarity with its people. We believe in the resilience and unity of the Bangladeshi nation and hope for a swift return to peace and stability. May the people of Bangladesh find the strength to overcome these challenges and emerge even stronger. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all, and we look forward to a future filled with peace and prosperity for both our nations."

Amid the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh after the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Meghalaya government imposed a night curfew in the state along the India-Bangladesh border from Monday.

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that in view of the current situation in Bangladesh, the Meghalaya government had decided to impose night curfew along the Indo-Bangladesh border from tonight.

The curfew had been imposed from 6 pm to 6 am on the international border with Bangladesh within 200 meters of the border line inside Indian territory, upon the advice of the Border Security Force (BSF).

Further, Preston had requested the people living on the international border with Bangladesh not to go to the curfew area after 6 pm.

"Today evening I called an urgent meeting on seeing the situation in Bangladesh. State Chief Secretary, DGP, and IG of BSF were present in the meeting. Today we decide to impose curfews all along the international border with Bangladesh from tonight. This curfew will be implemented only up to 200 meters inside the Indian territory from the zero point or from the international border pillar from 6 pm to 6 am every day until the situation is improved," Prestone Tynsong said.

