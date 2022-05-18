Sri Lanka gets 160 million dollar from World Bank

Protests have intensified in Sri Lanka amid a severe economic crisis. The situation here is slowly deteriorating. Meanwhile, the country has received 160 million dollar aid from the World Bank. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament on Wednesday that the country was facing a shortage of fuel and gas due to the economic crisis and that an investigation was underway to use some of the financial aid to buy fuel. The World Bank has given 160 million dollar. The grant is likely to be from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), said Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. Also, the money received from the World Bank cannot be used to buy fuel. However, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said, "We are trying to find out whether some of it can be used to buy fuel."

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had said that there was enough fuel left for one day. In his address to the nation, Ranil Wickremesinghe said, "The country has only one day's supply of fuel. The government cannot even raise the dollars required to import three shipments of oil. Oil ships are waiting outside the port of Colombo for payment." Meanwhile, no-petrol boards have been installed at almost all petrol pumps across the country. Therefore, the situation in the country may worsen in the next few hours. Citizens have lined up for several kilometers in the hope of getting petrol. Along with inflation, there is also a shortage of foodgrains in the country. People are facing many problems.