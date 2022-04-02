Sri Lanka imposes police curfew in Western province amid unrest in island

Sri Lanka has imposed a police curfew in Western Province for six hours amid unrest after protests were held outside Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence over the worsening economic crisis in the island nation.

"Police curfew will be in effect within the Western Province from midnight until 6.00 a.m. April 2 (tomorrow)," Police Spokesperson said, according to Daily Mirror.

Several protestors gathered outside the residence of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday as the island nation faces an unprecedented economic crisis.

The protest was staged over the government's failure to address the existing issues in the island nation. The protesters clashed with the police outside the residence of President Rajapaksa in Mirihana.

After the protest, at least ten people were injured including journalists.

Meanwhile, fifteen individuals arrested over the protest held in Mirihana were ordered to be released on bail after being produced before Gangodawila Magistrate's Court, Daily Mirror reported.

It further reported that each of them was ordered to be released on a surety bail by Magistrate Prasanna Alwis.

Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector.

Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a food, fuel, power and gas shortage and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance.

Sri Lanka is witnessing at least 10-hour daily power cuts. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

