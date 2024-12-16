"Sri Lanka key to India's Neighborhood First policy, SAGAR Outlook": EAM Jaishankar on meeting President Dissanayake

New Delhi [India], December 16 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his meeting with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday, highlighted the island nation's prominent role in India's Neighborhood First policy and SAGAR Outlook.

He further affirmed confidence that President Dissanayake's talks with Prime Minister Modi today will lead to greater cooperation between New Delhi and Colombo.

"Pleased to call on President Anura Kumara Disanayake at the start of his first State Visit to India. Sri Lanka is key to both India's Neighborhood First policy and SAGAR Outlook. Confident that the talks with PM Narendra Modi tomorrow will lead to greater trust and deeper cooperation," the EAM stated in a post on X.

Pleased to call on President @anuradisanayake at the start of his first State Visit to India. Sri Lanka is key to both India’s Neighborhood First policy and SAGAR Outlook. Confident that the talks with PM @narendramodi tomorrow will lead to greater trust and deeper… pic.twitter.com/GVAH35VzTH — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 15, 2024

Earlier, Sri Lankan President Dissanayake said he held "fruitful discussions on the matters of mutual interest" during his meetings with EAM Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

"Arrived in New Delhi today (15th) at approximately 5:30 PM, warmly welcomed by Dr. L. Murugan, Hon. State Minister of Information & Broadcasting, and other distinguished officials. Held fruitful discussions tonight with S Jaishankar and Shri Ajit Doval on matters of mutual interest," Dissanayake wrote on X.

Arrived in New Delhi today (15th) at approximately 5:30 PM, warmly welcomed by Dr. L. Murugan, Hon. State Minister of Information & Broadcasting, and other distinguished officials. Held fruitful discussions tonight with @DrSJaishankar and Shri Ajit Doval on matters of mutual… pic.twitter.com/KOTfQzUzhp— Anura Kumara Dissanayake (@anuradisanayake) December 15, 2024

President Dissanayake arrived in India on a state visit on Sunday. He was received by Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan.

During his visit from December 15 to December 17, Dissanayake will meet President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit.

"Sri Lanka is India's closest maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and holds a central place in Prime Minister's vision of 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Earlier in October, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo. The two leaders discussed ways to deepen cooperation and strengthen bilateral ties to benefit the people of India and Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor