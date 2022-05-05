Sri Lanka Police fires tear gas on university students protesting outside Parliament

Sri Lanka Police fired tear gas on the protesters on Thursday in order to disperse the protest staged by University students under the theme "Let's oust the government! Let's reverse the system!" outside the parliament.

Inter University Students' Federation led the University students' march from near the University of Sri Jayewardenepura to the Parliament Roundabout from Polduwa Junction in an attempt to enter the parliament. However, police fired tear gas in an attempt to get a breakthrough in the first roadblock, Colombo Page reported.

Police had fired the tear gas even after the students dispersed, according to Colombo Page citing witnesses.

However, the students continued to protest and decided to occupy the Diyatha Uyana near Parliament tonight.

The country's youth have taken to the streets to protest against the government led by the Rajapaksha family. This protest demanded that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa should end their rule of the country.

The massive people's struggle "Go Home Gota" calling President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down at the Galle Face entered the 27th day today.

Earlier, police have closed down the roads near the Parliament for the public for the days when the House will be in the session amid unabated anti-government protests following the unprecedented economic crisis in the island nation, reported Colombo Page.

The step is being taken to avoid hindrance to the Parliamentary activities, said the police.The move has also come at a time when 12 persons were arrested for protesting near the Parliament in Colombo while supporting the no-confidence motion against the government and demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, as per Colombo Page.

In a statement to the media, the Police Media Division said that Parliamentary sessions are scheduled to be held on May 5 and 6 and public protests cause hindrance to the parliamentary activities. The police said that the protests disrupt the free movement of MPs and the parliament staff.

Sri Lanka is struggling with acute food and electricity shortages, forcing the country to seek help from its neighbours. The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. The country is unable to buy sufficient fuel and gas, while the people are being deprived of basic amenities as well.

The economic situation has led to huge protests with demands for the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor