Sri Lanka sees increase in tourism earnings in first quarter
By IANS | Published: April 8, 2023 03:24 PM 2023-04-08T15:24:07+5:30 2023-04-08T15:45:17+5:30
Colombo, April 8 Amid the ongoing economic crisis, Sri Lanka has witnessed an increase from tourism earnings with around $530 million being received in the first three months of 2023, according to the latest data from the country's central bank.
Sri Lanka earned $198.1 million in March, bringing tourism earnings in the first quarter to $529.8 million, the data showed.
In the first three months of 2022, Sri Lanka earned $482.3 million from tourism, reports Xinhua news agency.
A tourism official said earlier this month that Sri Lanka's tourism industry is aiming to attract 2 million visitors in 2023, compared to the previous target of 1.5 million.
