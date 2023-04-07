Sri Lanka sees significant increase in remittances in 2023
By IANS | Published: April 7, 2023 02:45 PM 2023-04-07T14:45:03+5:30 2023-04-07T14:55:08+5:30
Colombo, April 7 Sri Lanka saw a significant increase in remittances so far this year with over $560 million sent back by migrant workers in March, Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara said on Friday.
Announcing the monthly remittances received, the Minister said it marked a 78.5 per cent increase from the inflows recorded in March 2022, reports Xinhua news agency.
Nanayakkara said remittances by migrant workers have increased remarkably this year.
The South Asian country got $437.5 million in remittances in January, and $407.4 million in February, Central Bank of Sri Lanka data showed.
Official figures for the 2021 and 2022 totals were $5.49 billion and $3.8 billion, respectively.
