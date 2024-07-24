Sri Lanka to implement national social protection policy

Colombo, July 24 The Sri Lanka Cabinet has approved the implementation of a national social protection policy, the government's Information Department said.

The department said on Tuesday that President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is also the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilisation and National Policies, submitted the proposal as reported by Xinhua news agency.

It said that unrelated programs, schemes of proposals, institutions and outputs in the present social protection policy have less efficiency.

The National Policy Ministry has identified the necessity to have a new policy for the country and it has been formulated to provide strategical guidance to develop a properly co-ordinated and coherent social protection policy with the participation of all relevant parties, the department added.

