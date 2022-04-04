Sri Lanka's entire Cabinet Ministers resign amid economic crisis

Sri Lanka's entire Cabinet Ministers apart from Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has decided to resign amid rising public anger against the government over the economic crisis in the country.

They have all signed a general letter, consenting to resign paving the way for a new cabinet to be formed, the English language newspaper Daily Mirror reported.

The letter is currently with Sri Lankan PM and will be handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. It is being reported that a new cabinet will be formed in the coming days.

Confirming this development, MP Dinesh Gunawardena said Mahinda Rajapaksa will continue to function and all other members of the cabinet have tendered resignation to the PM, News Wire reported.

This comes less than an hour after Namal Rajapaksa, the country's Sports Minister and son of PM Rajapaksa, resigned from all his portfolios.

"I have informed the sec. to the President of my resignation from all portfolios with immediate effect, in hope that it may assist HE & PMs decision to establish stability for the people & the govt of #LKA. I remain committed to my voters, my party & the people of #Hambanthota," Namal Rajapaksa said in a tweet.

Sri Lanka is now facing the worst economic crisis. The situation is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by the clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier on Sunday, Sri Lankan Prime Minister's Office refuted the reports of the resignation of PM Rajapaksa and termed them "false" adding that there are no such plans at present.

On Saturday, Sri Lanka has imposed a three-day island-wide curfew after mass protests erupted in Colombo over public discontent with the government's efforts in dealing with the economic crisis that has gripped the country.

As many as 644 people were arrested in Western Province during the night for violating the curfew imposed to prevent an alleged Arab spring style coup, Colombo Gazette news portal.

Sri Lankan President on Friday had declared a country-wide state of emergency to ensure "public security and maintenance of public order."

( With inputs from ANI )

