SRK calls Gautam Gambhir 'family' on #AskSRK

New Delhi, Nov 22 Cricketer Gautam Gambhir will reunite with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to mentor IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders which Gambhir has led to two victories. During a session of Q&A on social media, SRK called Gambhir a family member.

Holding a Q&A session on his X account, a fan asked SRK, "sir Gautam Gambhir phir se humari team KKR mein. kyon #AskSRK (sic)".

SRK, who owns KKR, said: “Kyunki @GautamGambhir humaara apna hai. KKR ka Captaan hai or family hai (Gautam Gambhir is our own and always will be. He is the captain of the KKR, and is family)”.

This response won the actor a lot of love from fans. Gambhir had captained SRK’s team for the Indian Premier League (IPL) and won them the championship twice, respectively in 2012 and 2014, and remains their highest run-scorer till date.

Now, the cricketer has returned as mentor to his old team after his stint with the Lucknow Super Giants. Taken back by old memories, earlier Gautam had also penned a lengthy and emotional note on his X, stating: "I'm not usually swayed by emotions, but this feels different. It's a return to where it all began. There's a lump in my throat and a fiery passion as I contemplate donning that iconic purple and gold jersey again. I'm not just rejoining KKR; I'm returning to the city of joy. I'm back. I'm hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR."

This was a reference to his old jersey number which was 23. He captioned a picture of himself in his old team’s uniform, boasting the number written in golden words on his back with pride.

Currently, SRK is gearing up for the release of his socio-political-comedy-commentary film ‘Dunki’ which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and will hit theatres on December 22, clashing with Telugu star Prabhas’ action flick ‘Salaar Part 1 – The Ceasefire’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor