Starlink Is Now Active in Gaza Hospital With Support of UAE and Israel, Says Elon Musk

Tesla and Starlink CEO Elon Musk has announced that the Starlink communications system is now active in a Gaza hospital in Palestine. “Starlink is now active in a Gaza hospital with the support of the UAE and Israel,” Musk wrote in a post on his social media site X (formerly Twitter).

Starlink is now active in a Gaza hospital with the support of @UAEmediaoffice and @Israel — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2024

Starlink provides internet services to more than 80 countries worldwide through satellite. In October last year, Musk said that he would connect international humanitarian organizations operating in Gaza to Starlink's satellite internet following the collapse of all ISPs in Gaza due to Israeli attacks.

Also Read | Why Elon Musk is shifting X and SpaceX headquarters from California.

Israel officials expressed concern regarding this and said that Musk’s decision would serve Hamas and its activities in the war. After this, Musk called up Israel Security Agency chief Ronen Bar and said that the connection would be "only for humanitarian purposes."

The Palestinian death toll in Gaza has risen to 38,919, with 89,622 injured since October 2023. Israeli army recently killed 37 Palestinians and wounded 54 others.