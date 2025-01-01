"State repression at peak": Rights body slams Pakistan for human rights violations

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 1 : Leading Pakistan Human Rights body, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) brought to focus the cases of enforced disappearances recorded during the month of December at the hands of the military.

In a post on X, BYC noted that despite dozens being dead, and the Baloch people forcibly disappearing during military brutality in the month of December, State repression continues with intensity in various areas.

The post noted that in December, dozens of Baloch civilians were subjected to enforced disappearances as a result of military brutality in Duki, Harnai and other places in Balochistan.

"State repression has reached its peak, but this cruelty has not only been exposed by the media but also by the international human rights community. The state of Pakistan continues to oppress and despotize in remote areas of Balochistan, and due to the absence of a communication system, these atrocities are not reaching the world", the post said.

It also shared the details of how several members of the same family from Duki were forcibly disappeared, including Syed Muhammad Marri, Khair Muhammad Marri, Abdul Nabi Marri, who disappeared during the military atrocities.

The post noted that as tools for repression in Balochistan, Pakistan uses tactics such as burning of houses, looting of livestock, beating of people, humiliation at check posts, and dumping of mutilated bodies after enforced disappearances and said that these actions have become daily routines.

"The state has shut down mobile networks to hide its atrocities and has denied the public the right to express their opinions. It also denies rights. Families of those who have been forcibly disappeared are not allowed to access the media or protest, while state media and its propaganda tools rub salt in the wounds of the victims by portraying these incidents of enforced disappearance as drama", the post said.

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1874405768042049857

BYC appealed to human rights organisations to play an effective role in the recovery of the forcibly disappeared persons from Duki, Harnai and other areas and also gave a call to Baloch people to unite against their genocide and form a common popular resistance and popularise them to the media to bring these atrocities ahead for the world to see.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor