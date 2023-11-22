State revenue estimated to spike by Rs 1,100 crore: Himachal CM

Shimla, Nov 22 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Wednesday said the state revenue is estimated to increase by Rs 1,100 crore with curbing the wasteful expenditure.

"If the natural disaster had not happened, the state would have recorded revenue hike of Rs 1,500 crore," Sukhu said in a statement.

The Central government has imposed restriction on the state for its decision of implementing the old-pension scheme as a result the limit for taking loan in this fiscal has been fixed at Rs 6,600 crore.

Besides, a limit of taking a loan of Rs 2,900 crore in three years has been set for externally-aided projects, whereas earlier there was no limit for this.

He said the government has taken a loan of only Rs 4,100 crore in this fiscal whereas the previous BJP government exhausted a loan of Rs 14,000 crore in 2022-23.

The government is also not getting a grant of Rs 1,780 crore for implementing old-pension scheme.

He reiterated the BJP leaders should also make efforts to get the Central government to remove these restrictions imposed on Himachal.

"The government is working diligently to enhance its resources. A revenue of Rs 500 crore will add in the exchequer from the improved auction of liquor contracts this time."

The government has amended the hydropower lease rules and reduced the lease period from 99 years to 40 years and many decisions have been taken in this direction which include handing over the Dhaulasidh, Luhri Phase I and Sunni projects to the state after 40 years.

Taking serious note of delay in the construction of the Jangi-Thopan-Powari project, the state government has canceled the project awarded to SJVN, the Chief Minister said.

"We are also fighting the legal battle to get back the luxurious Wildflower Hall and have presented the case strongly in the court," he said, adding soon the property will be handed over to the government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor