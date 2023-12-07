Steve Jobs' written $4 check in 1976 sold for over $36K at auction

New Delhi, Dec 7 A $4 check written by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs to electronics retailer Radio Shack in 1976 has been auctioned for $36,850 at the US-based RR Auction.

According to The Guardian, the signed check, written on an "Apple Computer Company" account at a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Los Altos, California, joins a growing market for Jobs' signature and memorabilia.

Last year, an Apple Computer check of $9.18 signed by Jobs in 1976 sold for $55,000. Another check from the same year, for $13.86 to Elmar Electronics, sold in March for $37,564.

Jobs' signature on a job application for employment as an "electronics tech or design engineer" from 1973, designated by the auctioneer as Jobs' oldest known signature, sold in 2018 for $174,757.

Moreover, a signature from three years later, which appeared on an original Apple founding contract signed by Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne, was sold in December 2011 for $1,594,500, the report noted. Earlier this year, a first-generation seal-packed iPhone was sold for $54,904 (around Rs 45 lakh) at auction.

The device originally cost $599 when it was first introduced in 2007, reports MacRumors.

A former Apple employee, who bought the original iPhone when it was released, placed it for sale on RR Auction.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor