Streaming delights await: 'Khufiya', 'Choona', 'Kushi' hit OTT screens

New Delhi, Sep 28 It’s the last week of September, and the OTT world is brimming with excitement and anticipation, with a mixed bag of titles.

As the days grow shorter and cooler, it’s time to cozy up, and explore heartwarming dramas, and thrilling mysteries. From Tabu and Ali Fazal starrer thrilling drama ‘Khufiya’to Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s romantic tale ‘Kushi’, this week's offerings will delight you, and promise to entertain with a diverse range of captivating content.

Here's a list of six titles on various OTT platforms that have caught the attention of IANS this week.

‘Choona’:

Starring Jimmy Shergill, Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Chandan Roy, Namit Das, Gyanendra Tripathi, Atul Srivastava, Monika Panwar, Niharika Lyra Dutt, this satire is written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra. This thrilling heist drama is coupled with a dynamic visual experience and perfect comic punches.

When an astrologer, a highly skilled, shape-shifting informer, a gully ka gunda, a demoted police officer, a once successful contractor, and a resourceful mediator, Bishnu, plan a heist to take down their one common enemy Shukla, the calm is whitewashed and the chaos is liberally laid out for one and all. They plan to loot Rs 600 crore, no less and that too from the lion’s lair!

The party office of Shukla is guarded by armed men, over a hundred physically fit workers, and is secured by CCTV cameras at every corner. With such a huge amount at stake, this extraordinary heist will need more than just brains and brawns to succeed.

With an interesting seasoning of astrological reasoning in its narrative, ‘Choona’ is produced by Flying Saucer, and it will stream on September 29, on Netflix.

‘Agent’:

The Telugu-language action spy film directed by Surender Reddy and written by Vakkantham Vamsi, stars Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya and Vikramjeet Virk.

The film marks the debut of Vaidya and Morea in Telugu cinema. Akhil plays the character of Ramkrishna ‘Ricky’ alias ‘Wild Saala’, while Mammootty is seen as RAW chief colonel Mahadev alias ‘The Devil’. Dino plays Dharma alias ‘The God’. It will stream on Sony Liv from September 29.

‘Tumse Na Ho Payega’:

It is a fun light-hearted take on the modern-day challenges faced by today’s youth, and their dilemma in standing up to these ‘rules’ laid by the society we live in, to instead follow their own path and dreams. Standing up to society’s ‘log kya kahenge’ attitude are a group of young friends in the movie led by Ishwak Singh and Gaurav Pandey.

It is a fresh and satirical approach to convey to the youth of India - ‘Find the courage to follow your heart and define your own success’, and bringing this story to life is the ensemble cast of Mahima Makwana, Amala Akkineni, Gurpreet Saini, Parmeet Sethi and Meghna Malik.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and directed by Abhishek Sinha, it is produced by Star Studios, RSVP, Roy Kapur Films, Earthsky Pictures Production. It will be streaming from September 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.

‘Kushi’:

The romantic comedy film written and directed by Shiva Nirvana is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the production banner Mythri Movie Makers. It features Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha in the lead, with Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Ponvannan and Murali Sharma in supporting roles. Vijay plays the character of Lenin Viplav, while Samantha as Aradhya. Both are seen as husband and wife in the movie. It was theatrically released on September 1. The flick will release on Netflix on October 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

‘At Eighteen’:

It is a heartwarming Korean Drama that delves into the lives of Choi Jun Woo, Yoo Soo Bin, and Ma Hwi Young, three teenagers navigating the complexities of high school and the challenges of adolescence. Jun Woo, a loner with a hidden charming side, transfers to a new school and forms an unlikely friendship with Soo Bin, who grapples with her mother's high expectations, and Hwi Young, an outwardly confident but inwardly timid teen.

Together, they embark on a journey of self-discovery and learn the profound impact of true friendship. Stream this touching drama on MX Player in Hindi, starting October 4.

‘Khufiya’:

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, ‘Khufiya’ stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi and Azmeri Haque Badhon. It is based on true events and is based on a book ‘Escape to Nowhere’, written by the former Chief of the Counter Espionage Unit of R&AW, Amar Bhushan. Witness a story of love, loyalty, revenge and betrayal on Netflix from October 5.

