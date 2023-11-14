"Strong and united team is going to deliver": Rishi Sunak in first meeting with new cabinet

London [UK], November 14 : British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addressed a meeting with his new-look cabinet on Tuesday, a day after the major reshuffle that saw the return of former PM David Cameron to the cabinet and the sacking of Suella Braverman.

During his remarks, the UK PM stressed not just delivering on the promises but also building a better future for the upcoming generations with reforms in education, healthcare and climate change.

The Prime Minister @RishiSunak this morning chaired the first Cabinet following yesterday’s reshuffle. Key appointments and priorities🧵 pic.twitter.com/l3y2yvrRGZ — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) November 14, 2023

Addressing the meeting, Sunak said, "Our purpose is nothing less than to make the long-term decisions that are going to change the country for the better. And I know that this strong and united team is going to deliver that change for everybody".

The UK PM called the coming week as important as during this inflation numbers will be released, the Autumn Statement will be delivered and the apex court will give the ruling on the government's Rwanda Plan, which was held "unlawful" by the Appeals Court earlier this year.

"But you know that is not the limit of our ambitions. We want to build a better future for our children and our grandchildren. And that's what this team is going to do, whether it's navigating the crisis in Ukraine, or in the Middle East to demonstrate that we will stand up for our values and provide security for everyone here at home, but also to make the big bold decisions that will drive the change," he said.

"Looking around this table, I know that we have an energetic and enthusiastic team that is going to deliver for the country. So, let's get to work," Sunak added.

Earlier on Monday, in a major cabinet rejig, Sunak sacked Home Secretary Suella Braverman amid mounting pressure over her criticism of the Metropolitan Police for allegedly "going soft" on certain "radical elements" in Pro-Palestine rallies.

James Cleverly replaced Braverman as the Home Secretary.

In another surprising development, former Prime Minister David Cameron was also appointed as the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

Cameron resigned as the PM in 2016 after Britain voted to leave the European Union, in a referendum that was called by him.

"The Prime Minister has asked me to serve as his Foreign Secretary and I have gladly accepted," Cameron posted on X (formerly Twitter) after his appointment.

Notably, this is only the second time after World War II that a former Prime Minister has returned to the cabinet.

In other appointments, Laura Trott was appointed Chief Secretary of Treasury Secretary, Victoria Atkins was appointed Secretary of Health and Social Care, and Steve Barclay was made Secretary of State, Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Additionally, Esther McVey and Richard Holden were made Ministers without portfolios.

