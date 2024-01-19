Successor is for Dalai Lama himself to decide: Asian Buddhist Conference for Peace general secy

New Delhi [India], January 19 : The Asian Buddhist Conference for Peace (ABCP) General Secretary Byambajav Khunkhur said that the decision on the selection of the next Dalai Lama would be decided by the revered Buddhist leader Dalai Lama and ABCP does not intervene in the matter.

On ANI's question whether the next Dalai Lama is going to be from Mongolia, Byambajav Khunkhur, ABCP Gen Secretary said, "ABCP does not intervene in the affairs of His Holiness Dalai Lama. That is for the Dalai Lama himself to decide."

Moreover, describing the 12th General Assembly of the Asian Buddhist Conference for Peace (ABCP) held in New Delhi, the leader defined Delhi declaration calling on leaders and nations around the world to end wars as the biggest takeaway of the event.

He said, "As we know the global situation...there are tensions...there are many natural disasters due to which many people are suffering around the world. Biggest takeaway of General Assembly I would define as the Delhi declaration whcih basically calls on leaders and nations around the world to end wars, to stop violence...."

He added, "In keeping with the objectives and tasks of ABCP to expand its activities, we also considered to accept new membership to the ABCP, which formally previously had 18 members from 13 countires. Now we have 14 countries and 19 national centres, one of them is Bhutan."

Moreover, the assembly also made a unanimous agreement and approval to celebrate July 6, the birthday of his Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama as "Universal Day of Compassions"

He also spoke on the expansion of ABCP and said that they have regained the connection with Thailand national centre and have come back as full-fledged member.

He said further, "Important issues to discuss regarding the draft of the charter, this was a revised-edit version of the charter of the ABCP which basically focused more on the responsibility and accountability of ABCP headquarters and well as the national centres. If they are more responsible and more accountable, we will be able to accomplish the aims and objectives of the organisation that are spelled out in the preamble of the charter."

At the General Assembly, the ABCP that the 13th General Asembly of ABCP would be convened in 2026 in Vietnam.

Additionally, the Asian Buddhist Conference for Peace (ABCP) Deputy Secretary General, Sonam Wangchuk also asserted that the decision on naming the next Dalai Lama is a very spiritual issue and would be decided only by Dalai Lama or the people designated by the leader.

"This is a purely spiritual issue, to be decided by at his holiness or his people identified by him and there is an established system or a practice to do this. It must be followed. Certainly wish his holiness many, many more years. This is not the time to talk about the reincarnation while he's still there. But whenever it happens, it will be, it will happen in the true spirit of the Dalai Lama institution. It certainly cannot be decided by politicians," he said.

He also said that the 12th General Assembly of the Asian Buddhist Conference for Peace (ABCP) held in New Delhi and added that this was the second time the event was held in the national capitol and aimed at strengthening peace efforts in the world.

He said, "ABCP is holding this general assembly from 1970. We have been holding this every four years in different countries and the third General Assembly was held here in New Delhi in 1974. This is the second time they did a ABCP General Assembly is being held in Delhi. It's a continuous process that different the General Assembly is organised in different countries, at different time, different situation with modules and purposes in mind as we are talking about the efforts to be made strengthening peace efforts in the world."

He added, "And what Buddhists can do through ABCP It's the voice of the global south. So it's an effort in contributing to world peace, which we see is deteriorating today. So let's get all the Buddhist leaders of Asia together and do a bit."

The Asian Buddhist Conference for Peace (ABCP), a voluntary mass movement of Buddhists in Asia convened its 12th General Assembly on January 17th and 18th, 2024, in New Delhi, India.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the 12th General Assembly of the Asian Buddhist Conference for Peace (ABCP), a voluntary mass movement of Buddhists in Asia on January 17.

Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju also attended the inaugural ceremony.

This assembly embodies the profound aspirations of Asian Buddhists to nurture peace, social and economic progress, justice, and human dignity.

Established in 1969 at the request of Khambo Lama Samaagiin Gombojov, the head of Mongolian Buddhists, the ABCP emerged as a collaborative effort of Buddhist dignitaries from India, Mongolia, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, the then USSR, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, South and North Korea.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor