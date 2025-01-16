Sudan, Egypt agree to activate joint mechanisms

Khartoum, Jan 16 Sudan and Egypt agreed to activate joint mechanisms, especially the dialogue and consultation mechanism between the foreign ministries of the two countries and the quartet mechanism of foreign and irrigation ministers.

The remarks were made when Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council and Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, met with visiting Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty in Port Sudan, in the presence of Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Yousif, the sovereign council said in a statement.

"It was agreed to activate the joint mechanisms and the dialogue and consultation mechanism between the foreign ministries of the two countries, where a meeting will be held in this regard next month, besides holding the quartet meeting between the foreign and irrigation ministers of the two countries next month too," Yousif told reporters.

He noted that the meeting between Al-Burhan and Abdelatty reviewed Egypt's role in supporting Sudan and the ongoing efforts to achieve peace and reconstruction, Xinhua news agency reported.

For his part, the Egyptian foreign minister told reporters that the meeting discussed the situation in Sudan, the regional challenges and conflicts, the situation in the Horn of Africa region, and the water issue.

"There are identical positions on the importance of safeguarding the water rights and working to reach a binding legal agreement regarding the operation of the Ethiopian dam," Abdelatty said.

He emphasised the need to maintain continued coordination between the two countries in all regional and international forums regarding the water issue and continuing to support the Nile Basin Initiative.

Abdelatty said he delivered a message from Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi to the Chairman of the Sovereign Council, dealing with bilateral relations and means to enhance them as well as issues of common concern.

The message emphasised Egypt's keenness to continue supporting Sudan and its institutions to uphold its unity, pointing to Egypt's hosting of the Sudanese citizens and offering them all possible care.

He said the meeting also discussed means of supporting the reconstruction of Sudan.

"We hope that, after reaching a ceasefire and launching a comprehensive political process, an international conference involving broad international and Arab participation will be convened to address the reconstruction and rebuilding," he said, stressing Egypt's readiness to host such a conference.

Abdelatty arrived in Port Sudan earlier Wednesday on an official one-day visit to Sudan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor