Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, honours 11th SGCA winners

Sharjah [UAE], September 5 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Media Council, honoured the 11th Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA 2024) winners on Thursday.

The event, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), took place at Expo Centre Sharjah, coinciding with the conclusion of the 13th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2024), themed 'Agile Governments... Innovative Communication'.

During his speech, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of SGMB, remarked, "Over the past eleven years, SGCA has not only recognised outstanding efforts but has also been a catalyst for positive change. It supports those committed to advancing government communication and aligns with Sharjah's vision to create a new paradigm in government communication, contributing to community development."

He added, "The award, designed to honour and acknowledge leading innovations in government communication, has evolved beyond a celebration of excellence. It has become a symbol of transformation and leadership. Today, its impact sets new benchmarks for the future of communication, locally and globally. Each year, it reveals success stories to inspire the next generation of government communication leaders to become agents of change, building a future defined by greater transparency and connectivity. It has been instrumental in strengthening the dialogue between governments and communities, driven by innovation and creativity."

"Today, SGCA stands as a beacon of development and progress, encouraging institutions and leaders to explore new horizons and achieve greater impact and effectiveness in government communication. We are not just keeping pace with the future; we are actively shaping it, crafting a government communication framework built on trust and transparency," Allay concluded.

On behalf of the SGCA jury committee, media personality Mona El Shazly said, "SGCA has consistently played a key role in improving the performance of government institutions and raising public awareness about the importance of transparent and innovative communication. The award promotes best practices, encourages exchanging ideas and experiences, and elevates government messaging to be more effective and responsive to society's needs."

She continued, "In its eleventh edition, the award has continued to evolve in response to the rapid global changes in communication. This year, we expanded the award categories to include entries from around the world, transcending borders to ensure diversity among participants and enriching government communication with fresh perspectives and ideas."

El Shazly highlighted the impact of these developments in this exceptional edition, which saw a 230 per cent increase in submissions compared to the previous year, underscoring the award's broad influence and global reach. She emphasised that SGCA recognises communication as a universal language without borders, where the success stories of individuals and companies deserve recognition and celebration through this prestigious global platform.

The winner of the Best Integrated Communication System is KSA's Ministry of Tourism. The Best Campaign Targeting Cultural Identity and Arabic Language award went to the Arab Youth Centre in UAE. Best Campaign Positively Impacting Youth Awareness and Practices was awarded to the Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi. Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) won the Best Communication Program Supporting Emerging Projects and Youth.

The Best Communication Strategy Dealing with Crises award's public sector category winner is UAE's Al Ain Municipality, while KSA's Matarat Holding received the private sector category award. The Best Communication and Media Content award's private sector accolade went to Jordan's Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans, while its public sector recognition was given to the Information and Decision Support Center - Egypt.

The winners of the Best Communication and Humanitarian Practices Supporting Social Responsibility award in the Public Sector is Sharjah Broadcasting Authority - UAE and Muhammad Ibrahim Al-Subaie and Sons Charitable Foundation (Gross) - KSA from the private sector.

The Best Communication Project Targeting Children and Adolescents award for the public sector was scooped by the Child Safety Department - UAE, while the private sector accolade was won by Arab Nation - UAE. Best Communication with Artificial Intelligence Technology in Service of the Community awarded to JAIS Initiative. The winner of the Best Investment in Soft Power to Support Communication Programs award is COP28 Presidency. (ANI/WAM)

