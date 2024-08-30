Sultan bin Ahmed opens dentistry clinics for Master's students

Sharjah [UAE], August 30 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, recently launched advanced orthodontic clinics for master's students at the College of Dentistry.

He also inspected the Centre of Excellence for Dentistry at the University Dental Hospital.

Sultan bin Ahmed conducted a tour of the clinic complex, familiarising himself with the latest equipment and facilities aligned with the highest standards in the field of dentistry. He received a briefing on the clinics and their equipment, designed to cater to all requirements for students during their practical studies.

The Master's student clinics consist of 12 specialised clinics that offer orthodontic services. These clinics are equipped with the latest devices and technologies in orthodontics. Their primary goal is to impart basic and advanced skills to Master's students in patient care, diagnostic techniques, and clinical skills at an advanced level of competence.

Sultan bin Ahmed conducted an inspection of the Centre of Excellence for Dentistry at the University Dental Hospital. During the inspection, it was noted that the centre had undergone expansion, with the addition of 6 new clinics. This expansion has increased the centre's capacity to 12 clinics, allowing for the comprehensive provision of dental services to all demographics, including the elderly and children. The centre's staffing includes faculty members from the College of Dentistry, encompassing specialist doctors and consultants.

The facility offers patients a wide range of treatment services, such as oral and dental surgery, implants, fixed and removable prostheses, root canal treatment, fillings, orthodontics, and 3D x-rays. The centre has served 1,478 patients enrolled in the Social Services Department's program for the elderly, totaling 8,421 visits since the program's inception in collaboration with the University of Sharjah two years ago.

Sultan bin Ahmed visited the general dentistry and pediatric dentistry clinics at the hospital during the visit. He familiarized himself with the treatment services and care provided by the clinic tailored explicitly for children. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor