Sultan bin Ahmed reviews activities and pavilions at IGCF

Sharjah [UAE], September 13 (ANI/WAM): Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Media Council Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi was briefed on Wednesday afternoon about the accompanying activities and pavilions participating in the 12th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), taking place on September 13-14 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed toured the corridors of the Forum, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), under the theme ‘Today's Resources.. Tomorrow's Wealth', and learned about the different seminars and related events that enhance the forum's theme and topics. These activities aim to serve various sectors, offering the most prominent experiences and models of successful government communication to address future challenges.

Additionally, the Chairman of Sharjah Media Council, visited a number of the Forum’s participating pavilions, representing various media and government entities.

During the visit, he also reviewed the entities’ participation in the Forum, shedding light on their workshops, seminars, and lectures that apply modern methods to support government communication worldwide.

With more than 90 main and side sessions, numerous motivational speeches, proactive events, discussions, and programmes, spread across 14 platforms, the International Government Communication Forum serves as a global platform that enhances the communication sector. It is supported by more than 35 local, regional, and international partners, featuring the participation of more than 250 speakers with different areas of expertise and backgrounds.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development, Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Districts & Villages Affairs Department, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, and Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansoori, Secretary General of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC). (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor