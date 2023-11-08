Sumbul Touqeer: 'Daily soaps are like dal-chawal'

Mumbai, Nov 8 Actress Sumbul Touqeer has worked in both TV serials and reality shows. Talking about working in both, she says daily soaps are like "dal-chawal" and the other creates curiosity among viewers.

Sumbul has worked in shows such as 'Imli', 'Balveer', 'Jodha Akbar' and is currently seen in 'Kavya'. Sumbul made headlines when she did the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

On being asked what difference she finds in doing daily soaps and reality shows, Sumbul said: "Daily soaps are like 'dal-chawal' , audiences relate and emote with soap characters while reality show's content is unpredictable and generates a lot of curiosity. People know me by name and come click selfies with me wherever I go."

Calling herself a "people's person", Sumbul said that she always values her fans.

With Diwali just around the corner, what are your plans?

"I have been brought up in a cosmopolitan environment so I celebrate all the festivals and I request my fans to celebrate eco-friendly Diwali. One shouldn't burn crackers as we are already facing a pollution problem. So, if we can't solve the problem we should not increase it. One must celebrate Diwali peacefully spending time with family, dressing up nicely and splurging on delicious delicacies."

"I wish all my viewers to continue showering their love towards my show 'Kavya' and have a safe cracker free Diwali."

