"Supported and collaborated with Haitian gang leaders": Rubio on expulsion of U.S. residents linked to FTO

Washington [US], July 22 : The Trump administration is moving to expel US legal permanent residents who have supported and collaborated with Haitian gang leaders tied to the Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) Viv Ansanm, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced.

In a post on X, Rubio said, "The Trump Administration is enforcing U.S. immigration law to expel U.S. legal permanent residents who have supported and collaborated with Haitian gang leaders connected to Foreign Terrorist Organization, Viv Ansanm."

Elaborating on this in a press statement dated July 21, Rubio said, "I am pleased to announce the latest U.S. actions against individuals whose presence and activities in our country have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States."

The Department of State has determined that certain individuals with lawful permanent resident status in the United States collaborated with Haitian gang leaders affiliated with Viv Ansanm, a group designated as an FTO earlier this year.

"Viv Ansanm is a driver of the violence and criminality in Haiti contributing to the island's instability. The United States will not allow individuals to enjoy the benefits of legal status in our country while they are facilitating the actions of violent organizations or supporting criminal terrorist organizations," Rubio stated.

Following the determination, the Department of Homeland Security is authorized to pursue removal proceedings under section 237(a)(4)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

"These new actions demonstrate the Trump Administration's firm commitment to protecting the American people, advancing our national security interests, and promoting regional security and stability," the Secretary added.

The move underscores the administration's broader effort to crack down on individuals perceived as threats to U.S. security and foreign policy interests.

