Supreme Court illuminates in Tricolour ahead of G20 Summit in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 6 : The Supreme Court on Wednesday was illuminated with Tricolour, as India geared up to host the G20 Summit in the national capital.

The G20 Leaders Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10 in which many world leaders and delegates will participate.

Ahead of the summit, preparations are being carried out at multiple levels for the mega event.

A Preparedness Initiative has been taken by DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited) at Delhi Airport ahead of the G20 Summit.

Special immigration counters have also been set up at the Delhi airport for G20 guests.

As the national capital is all decked up to welcome the delegates, several beautiful decorations have been presented at the Delhi Gate area.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police also conducted a tear gas exercise ahead of the G20 Summit.

Meanwhile, the delegates of the G20 Summit will be served in special utensils coated with gold and silver.

Rajeev Pabuwal, the CEO of IRIS India, a metalware company told ANI, “We started this (preparations) in January 2023...We have made cutlery according to the location...We have incorporated the cutlery according to the state's culture...Some cutlery is silver coated...We have also made a 'Maharaja Thali'... Some cutlery is also gold-plated..."

New Delhi will host the G20 Leaders Meet on September 9 and 10.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

