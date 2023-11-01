"Surrender to terrorism": Israel on Bolivia's decision to cut diplomatic ties over ongoing conflict with Hamas

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 1 : Israel has called the decision of Bolivia to cut diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv over the Hamas war a "surrender to terrorism".

The Spokesperson of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lior Haiat, in a post on social media platform X, wrote, "The decision of the Bolivian government to break diplomatic relations with Israel is a surrender to terrorism and the Ayatollah regime in Iran.

"By adopting this measure, the Bolivian government is aligning itself with the terrorist organization Hamas, which massacred more than 1,400 Israelis and kidnapped 240 people, including children, women, babies and the elderly," he added.

The spokesperson further said that Israel condemns Bolivia's support for terrorism and its submission to the Iranian regime.

"Israel condemns Bolivia's support for terrorism and its submission to the Iranian regime, which reflect the values that the Bolivian government represents. Since the change of government in Bolivia, relations between the countries have lacked content," he said.

The Spokesperson of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the remarks following the Bolivian government's announcement on Tuesday that it would be cutting diplomatic ties with Israel over the country's ongoing war with Hamas.

According to The Hill, it makes Bolivia the first country to sever ties with Israel since the commencement of the conflict.

The decision was notably announced by Maria Nela Prada, a minister in President Luis Arce's administration at a press conference. "We demand an end to the attacks on the Gaza Strip which have so far claimed thousands of civilian lives and caused the forced displacement of Palestinians," she said, according to The Hill.

Notably, the conflict in Gaza escalated after the October 7 attack by Hamas, where about 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages.

Over 8,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7. More than 1,400 people were killed in the Hamas attack on Israel.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday made it clear that Israel would not agree to a ceasefire, drawing parallels to the United States' position after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He noted that calls for a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas.

While addressing a press briefing, Netanyahu said, "I want to make clear Israel's position regarding the ceasefire. Just as the United States would not agree to a ceasefire after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, or after the terrorist attacks of 9/11. Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities after the horrific attacks of October 7."

"Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terror, to surrender to barbarism. That will not happen. Ladies and gentlemen, the Bible says that there is a time for peace and a time for war. This is a time for war. A war for a common future," he added.

He called it a turning point for nations and said that it is time for everyone to decide if they are willing to fight for a future of hope and promise or surrender to tyranny and terror. He said that Israel has been at war since October 7.

Netanyahu said, "The horrors that Hamas perpetrated on October 7 remind us that we will not realize the promise of a better future unless we, the civilized world, are willing to fight the barbarians because the barbarians are ready to fight us and their goal is clear, shatter that promise and future, destroy all that we cherish and usher in a world of fear and darkness."

He further said, "This is a turning point, a turning point for leaders and nations. It is time for all of us to decide if we are willing to fight for a future of hope and promise or surrender to tyranny and terror. Now rest assured, Israel will fight. Since October 7, Israel has been at war. Israel did not start this war. Israel did not want this war. But Israel will win this war."

