Susan Sarandon: 'It's always so much more fun playing a villain'

Mumbai, Aug 10 Hollywood star Susan Sarandon is all set to play the antagonist Victoria Kord in 'Blue Beetle'. She finds it fun playing a villain as she feels one can say and do things one would never have the courage to say.

Talking about her character, Susan says: "Oh, Victoria, poor Victoria Kord! Well, she's really smart, she really cares, she was in a situation where she built this company and then, at the end of the day, the dad gives it to the guy, the son instead of her, who then basically ruins everything that she has built. She gets absolutely no credit for all the work that she's done. He then manages to wreck the business and leave her holding the damage and trying to save the day."

"So, I think that she goes maybe from a well-intentioned point of view in the beginning to being quite ruthless, which is really fun. And without a conscience, because I think whatever she felt about justice in her own personal case was not fair, was not just."

Ask her about playing a menacing villain and she said: "It's always so much more fun playing a villain. I mean, seriously, you can say and do things you would never have the courage to say. And usually they're the most authentic, I have to say. They're convinced of their mission, they're not compromising in any way, they're not burdened by a vision that involved morality or anything. It’s so much fun to play a bad guy."

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes the feature film 'Blue Beetle', marking the DC Super Hero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Ángel Manuel Soto releasing pan India on August 18, stars Xolo Mariduena in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes.

Starring alongside Mariduenaare Adriana Barraza as Jaime's grandmother, Nana, Damian Alcazar as his father, Raoul Max Trujillo as Carapax, with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, and George Lopez as Jaime's Uncle Rudy.

The film also stars Elpidia Carrillo as his mother, Bruna Marquezine as Jenny Kord, Belissa Escobedo as Jaime's sister, Milagro, and Harvey Guillen as Dr Sanchez. A Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation, a Safran Company Production, 'Blue Beetle' set to release pan India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 18 August 2023.

