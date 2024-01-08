Sushmita is set for ‘Antim Vaar’ as Aarya on Feb 9

Mumbai, Jan 8 Actress Sushmita Sen is all set for her “Antim Vaar” as Aarya Sareen as the makers have announced “Aarya Antim Vaar.”

It is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 9, 2024.

Sushmita Sen, who essays the titular role of Aarya Sareen, said: "Aarya holds a profound place in my heart, and as Season 3 continues, it's like watching two pieces of my soul come together. Each episode of Aarya on is a journey into a world that has become an important part of my existence.”

She added that with the arrival of Aarya Antim Vaar, viewers will get to witness a side of Aarya that goes beyond anything seen before.

“The depth, intensity, the new wounds and the sadness that possibly prompts the conclusion to her story. Playing this character has given me more than I could have ever imagined. I'm thrilled for everyone to experience the profound evolution of this character and the story that has touched my heart so deeply,” said Sushmita.

Created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani, ‘Aarya’ Season 3 features a talented ensemble cast which includes Sushmita Sen, Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Aarushi Bajaj, Bhupendra Jadawat and Vishwajeet Pradhan amongst others.

Ram Madhvani added: "Aarya is more than a project; it's a heartfelt journey that holds a special place in my career. Creating and co-directing this series has been incredibly rewarding, pushing creative boundaries and storytelling depths. Season 3 is a testament to our team's dedication."

“As we unveil the next chapter, I feel proud and excited, looking forward to sharing this extraordinary story with the audience. In this part, Aarya is broken down to a point where she is almost reborn, and I believe every viewer will literally get chills witnessing her journey. Cinematographically, Aarya Antim Vaar marks a new leaf for this genre. Aarya stands as a high point in my directorial journey, a story that has challenged and enriched me,” he concluded.

