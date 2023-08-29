Sushmita on 'Rakshabandhan': It's a celebration where you embrace 'imperfect' bond

New Delhi, Aug 29 Actress Sushmita Sen shared her thoughts about her on-screen brother-sister bond with Ankur Bhatia, portrayed in 'Aarya', saying Rakshabandhan is a celebration where you embrace 'imperfect' bond, promise to be each other's strength in tough times

From having each other’s backs to fighting over the silliest things, brother-sister bond experiences all emotions possible. One such complex aspect of the relationship we witnessed in the fan-favorite series 'Aarya'. While Aarya (Sushmita) and Sangram (Ankur) do not share the perfect brother-sister relationship, the love and care for one another remain unwavered.

Opening up about the same, Sushmita said: "Sibling relationships are very difficult to put into words. They fight, they make-up, they fight again, it's a vicious cycle that we all enjoy going through. The bond between Aarya and Sangram is not the ideal one but what I love about their relationship is that they have accepted their bitter relationship and not let go of the love they have for each other; that’s exactly what Rakshabandhan stands for."

"A celebration where you embrace this imperfect bond and promise to be each other’s strength in tough times," added the actress.

"Aarya" is a crime-thriller drama co-created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, who also directed the series, with Vinod Rawat, serving as the co-director. Produced by Madhvani under the banner Ram Madhvani Films, along with Endemol Shine Group, it stars Sushmita in the titular role, and is based on the Dutch drama series 'Penoza'.

On the work front, Sushmita was recently seen in ‘Taali, which throws light on the trials and tribulations of Shreegauri Sawant’s (played by Sushmita) life - her daring transformation from Ganesh to Gauri, and the discrimination she was subjected to because of that, her fearless journey towards motherhood, and the audacious battle that led to the inclusion and identification of the third gender on every official document in India.

Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, and directed by Ravi Jadhav, 'Taali' is a story of courage and change. It is streaming on JioCinema.

