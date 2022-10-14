Suspect in North Carolina shooting arrested in Georgia

The suspect in the shooting incident in Raleigh city, in the US state of North Carolina, that resulted in the killing of five people has been arrested in Georgia by police officials, media reports said.

Earlier, it was reported that the suspect is on a loose. However later Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright confirmed the arrest, reported NBC News.

"The suspect is contained, but please stay tuned to Raleigh Police Department, as they are the investigating agency for this incident," the city of Knightdale tweeted.

"This is a sad and tragic day for the city of Raleigh," city Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin was quoted as saying by CNN.

"We must stop this mindless violence in America," Baldwin said during a press conference as she announced the toll of the shooting incident. US media reports said two people were taken to a hospital, one of whom was a police officer.

Earlier, police said an active shooter is on the loose in a residential area of Raleigh.

The Raleigh Police had said that an active investigation is underway on what was described as an "active shooting". They advised residents in several to stay inside their homes.

"This is still an active investigation. Sections of the Hedingham neighbourhood remain closed. Residents should follow the directions of law enforcement officials on the scene," Raleigh Police tweeted.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper had said that he has spoken to the city Mayor. "I have spoken with Mayor Baldwin and instructed state law enforcement to provide assistance responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh. State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe," Cooper had tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

