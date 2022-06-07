Suzy Cortez reveals, Gerard Pique sent her dirty messages behind Shakira’s back

Amid the news about pop singer Shakira and star footballer Gerard Pique splitting, another sensational claim has been made by Brazilian model Suzy Cortez.

Cortez has revealed that Pique used to send her indecent messages on Instagram while he was involved with Shakira. In an interview with a leading leading newspaper she said,“he was the one who sent me the most direct message. The only Barcelona players who never sent me anything were Messi and Coutinho. They are great husbands and they respect their wives very much. Shakira didn’t deserve this.”

She further revealed that, "I was friends with the former president of Barcelona, Sandro Rosell. When Pique found out, he asked for my number, at the time, and sent me a message.”

Statements made by Cortez has shocked everyone and raised questions about Pique’s character.

Shakira and Gerard Pique announced their separation in a statement,“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy.”

Shakira and Gerard Pique have been together for 12 years. Shakira and Gerard have two children, although both are not married. Shakira and Gerrard first met during the shooting of the song Waka-Waka, the official song for the 2010 FIFA World Cup. It was Shakira who gave voice to the song Waka-Waka. Gerard Pique was also seen in this song.

