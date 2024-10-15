Swachhata Special Campaign: Indian Missions abroad clear 3.34 lakh files, conduct 426 cleanliness drives

New Delhi [India], October 15 : India's "Swachhata" Special Campaign has yielded impressive results, which focuses on enhancing workplace cleanliness, promoting and sustainable practices.

As of Tuesday, Indian Missions and Posts abroad have successfully conducted 426 cleanliness campaigns, eliminating over 3.34 lakh redundant files.

"The Ministry of External Affairs is actively engaged in Special Campaign 4.0 with a focus on institutionalising cleanliness (Swachhata) and minimising pendency in government offices," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Notably, the campaign, set to run from October 2-31, 2024, focusses on enhancing workplace cleanliness, promoting sustainable practices and optimising the disposal of pending matters.

The release further stated, "Special endeavour is being made by Indian Missions and Posts abroad, MEA Headquarters, attached and subordinate offices for disposal of pending references, viz. MP References, PMO References, State Government References, Public Grievances, Public Grievance Appeals, Parliamentary Assurances and Inter-Ministerial References etc. They are actively working on undertaking cleanliness drives, disposing of scrap or redundant items and planning for space and records management."

It added, "As of 14 October 2024, Indian Missions and Posts abroad, MEA Headquarters, attached and subordinate offices have conducted 426 cleanliness campaigns and weeded out more than 3.34 lakh files, thereby freeing up of 18,426 sq. feet of space."

The Ministry has also disposed 14 PMO references, 53 state government references, and 70 MP references.

Reiterating its commitment to achieving greater cleanliness, the MEA added, "A total of 450 public grievances and 89 appeals have been addressed so far. The Ministry of External Affairs is committed to achieving greater cleanliness and governance efficiency through Special Campaign 4.0."

Notably, Special Campaign 4.0 has been launched by the Department of Administrative Reforms Public Grievances (DARPG) for institutionalising Swachhata and minimising pendency in government offices from October 2 to October 31, 2024.

