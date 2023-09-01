Swagger Sharma calls his new series 'Lucky Guy', a very special project

Mumbai, Sept 1 The trailer of the new fantasy-comedy-drama series ‘Lucky Guy’, is a rousing entry into the realm of dramas and comedy serials, particularly due to its interesting story. Actor Swagger Sharma, who essays the role of Lucky, has called the project a very special one for him.

“This project is very close to my heart as we have tried to create yet another twisted entertaining story which will keep the audiences hooked to their seats. I hope that audiences enjoy it as much as we have enjoyed filming for this,” said Swagger Sharma.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the show’s content, highlighting a sweet combination of romance, rib tickling comedy and much dramatic fervour and tension.

The story unfolds with the introduction of Lucky, a boy who enters the world bearing a peculiar alignment of stars, making him the luckiest person in the world and earning him a magical necklace. However, nothing is really free and even his incredible luck comes with a catch, which ironically also makes him incredibly unlucky.

Lucky is a guy who has won the winning lottery of life, rarely facing difficulties, accidents or any kind of turmoil and on the surface is living the seemingly ‘perfect life’. But appearances can be superficial, and here the case is similar though in an odd way.

The series dives into the strange life of Lucky, a college student who appears to have it all since birth, but now his luck has become a bane as he is faced with some of the most difficult situations of his life, as those who are closest to him turn against him.

‘Lucky Guy’ is slated to be released on Amazon miniTV on September 6, 2023.

