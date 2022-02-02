Sweden allocates 5.3 miilion USD for Ukraine aid as part of new fund: Foreign Minister

Sweden has allocated USD 5.3 million for the newly-created Partnership Fund for Resilient Ukraine (PFRU), which also includes the UK, the US, Canada and Switzerland, and aims to provide Ukraine with financial assistance amid rising fears of a Russian invasion, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde tweeted on Wednesday.

"Sweden contributes 50 million SEK [USD 5.3 million] to Partnership Fund for Resilient Ukraine - a flexible new instrument to support Ukraine's resilience against Russia's aggression, launched today in partnership with the UK, the US, Canada and Switzerland," Linde said on Twitter, adding that "our unwavering solidarity & support remains steadfast."

In December, the Swedish government approved a new strategy to strengthen democracy in Eastern Europe. Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Belarus, Armenia and Azerbaijan are expected to receive a total of USD 678 million until 2027 from Sweden for sustainable economic development and support of democracy.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused by NATO and Ukraine of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Russia has consistently denied any plans to invade Ukraine, saying it has the right to move troops inside its territory, responding to what it considers threats to its national security, such as a growing NATO presence in Eastern Europe. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

