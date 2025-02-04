Sweden Shooting: Five People Shot at School in Orebro

Swedish police confirmed on Tuesday that five people were shot at a school in the city of Orebro, located about 200 km (125 miles) west of Stockholm. The incident occurred before 13:00 local time, and authorities are urging residents to stay away from the area.

Police said in a statement that five individuals have been confirmed shot. "This is currently seen as attempted murder, arson and aggravated weapons offence," the statement added.

Ambulances, rescue services, and police are on the scene, according to a spokesperson for local rescue services.