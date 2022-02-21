Sweden withdraws most of diplomatic staff from Embassy in Kiev: Foreign Minister

Sweden has decided to withdraw most of diplomatic staff from its embassy in Kiev amid a high risk of full-scale conflict, considers closing the embassy, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Monday.

"Sweden decided to return home most of the staff of its embassy from Kiev because of the increased risk of invasion," Linde said, as quoted by Sveriges Radio.

Linde added that the embassy may be closed in the event of further deterioration of the situation in Ukraine.

The security staff, as well as people working with diplomatic reporting and consular matters, will remain in the embassy in Kiev, Linde said. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

