Syria calls for unity amid transition to new government

Damascus [Syria], December 11 : A spokesperson for the Department of Political Affairs in Damascus in Syria on Wednesday issued a statement urging unity in the country as it transitions away from the Assad government's administration of Syria, as per Al Jazeera.

The spokesperson said that Syria needed efforts of its people in the times to come.

"Syria needs the efforts of all its people in the coming period. The revolution has many cadres," the spokesperson said, as per Al Jazeera.

"We do not accept a divided Syria, and everyone must prepare themselves for the change that has occurred. There will be no room for carrying weapons outside the state," Al Jazeera reported.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz affirmed his support for the people of Syria in a video address.

"Today we stand alongside all Syrians who are full of hope for a free, just and safe Syria," he said in a post on X.

https://x.com/Bundeskanzler/status/1865819482897138135

Meanwhile, Mohammed al-Bashir, who was appointed Syria's new Interim Prime Minister on Tuesday until March 1, 2025, with members of the country's former government to facilitate a political transition, as per Al Jazeera.

The Israeli military said that it conducted about 480 strikes over the past 48 hours on strategic military sites in Syria, including airports and infrastructure in the capital, Damascus, as per Al Jazeera.

https://x.com/IDF/status/1866559502100861115

Hezbollah group from Lebanon, which fought in Syria's war in support of their President Bashar al-Assad, expressed hope that Syria's new rulers would reject the "Israeli occupation" of their land.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the new rulers in Syria not to be like Assad and allow Iran to "re-establish" itself in the country, following large-scale attacks across the country, as per Al Jazeera.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated that the US fully supports Syria's political transition process and wants it to lead to a credible, "inclusive", and non-sectarian governance that meets international standards of transparency and accountability, Al Jazeera reported.

Qatar condemned Israel's 'exploitation' of the situation in Syria, to occupy the country and violate its sovereignty, while Turkey said Israel's actions in the country "once again display its occupying mentality", Al Jazeera reported.

