Syrian army redeploys troops in southern provinces under attacks

Damascus, Dec 7 The Syrian army said on Saturday that it has redeployed forces in the southern provinces of Daraa and Sweida to set up a stronger defence front after "terrorist" attacks on military checkpoints.

The general command of the armed forces said in a statement that the army's move was made to ensure the security of the nation and its citizens, Xinhua news agency reports.

"Our armed forces are dealing with recent developments out of concern for the safety of the homeland and civilians, and will confront this terrorism with full decisiveness and strength," said the statement.

Separately, the defence ministry reported intensified artillery and rocket strikes by army units on militant positions and supply lines in Hama and Homs, resulting in "direct hits" on and heavy losses among the opposition fighters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor