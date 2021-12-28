Syrian state TV says Israel attacked Latakia, near Russia's Hmeimim air base

Syrian state television reported that Israel attacked Latakia, near which Russia's Hmeimim airbase is located, with missiles.

Syrian air defence systems were used to repel the attack, it said.

The attack reportedly targeted a container site in a trade port in the Syrian province. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

