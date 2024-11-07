SZGMC participates in World Travel Market 2024 in London

London [UK], November 7 (ANI/WAM): The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC) is participating for the tenth consecutive year in the World Travel Market (WTM) 2024, taking place in London from November 5 to 7.

The Centre's participation in this event is driven by WTM's status as one of the world's premier tourism exhibitions, attracting distinguished audiences and key stakeholders from the travel and tourism sector.

At the SZGMC pavilion, cultural tour specialists introduce visitors to the mosque's pivotal role in promoting the tolerant principles of Islamic culture. They also highlighted the integrated and versatile services and experiences offered to worshippers and visitors alike at the mosque.

The pavilion features an immersive 180-degree cultural experience, allowing guests to take a virtual tour of the mosque's architectural highlights. This experience includes the mosque's stunning exteriors, arcades, reflective pools, Islamic gardens, domes, and minarets. Inside the virtual space, visitors explored the prayer halls, which showcase crystal chandeliers and unique carpets.

As a gesture of hospitality, the Centre provided visitors with postcards showcasing images of the mosque and invited them to experience the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi with their families and friends.

The Centre further highlighted its position as a leading example among places of worship worldwide. Beyond serving as a site for prayer and reflection, the mosque acts as a cultural beacon, embodying the UAE's message of coexistence and peace among diverse cultures across the globe.

It is worth noting that SZGMC was recognised in TripAdvisor's 2024 report as a prominent cultural landmark, ranking among the world's top landmarks based on over 8 million traveller reviews. (ANI/WAM)

