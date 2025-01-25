Taiwan confirms eight-month prison sentence for Chinese speedboat intruder

Taipei [Taiwan], January 25 : A retired Chinese navy officer, identified as Ruan, has been sentenced to eight months in prison by Taiwan's Supreme Court for immigration violations after arriving at the mouth of the Tamsui River in a speedboat last year, Taiwan News reported.

The court upheld the Taiwan High Court's earlier ruling, which determined that Ruan had entered Taiwan illegally, despite his claims of seeking political asylum.

Ruan, 60, piloted the vessel from Fujian Province in China and arrived at a ferry pier in Tamsui, New Taipei City, on June 8, 2023, after a 12-hour journey. Upon arrival, his speedboat collided with a local vessel, prompting the individuals on board to call the police. When detained, Ruan admitted he had traveled from China. The court noted that while he surrendered to authorities, his actions constituted a breach of Taiwan's immigration laws.

According to court records, Ruan claimed his decision to flee China was driven by restrictions imposed on him by Chinese police, who reportedly found anti-communist content on his phone. He stated his intention was to seek political refuge in Taiwan, reported Taiwan News.

However, the Shilin District Court convicted him in September for immigration offences, sentencing him to eight months in prison. Following an appeal, the Supreme Court confirmed the sentence, rejecting any reduction in penalties.

Ruan has been detained since his arrival, meaning he could be released in approximately three weeks due to time already served, according to local reports. After his release, Taiwan's national security and immigration agencies are expected to deliberate on whether to deport him, Taiwan News reported.

The case comes amid heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait, with Taiwan frequently reporting incursions by Chinese military aircraft and naval vessels into its air defence identification zone (ADIZ). Between Thursday and Friday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected 12 Chinese military aircraft and five naval ships operating near the island, with some aircraft crossing the Taiwan Strait median line.

Taiwan's MND has issued regular updates about such activities to inform the public and emphasise the importance of vigilance as China continues to assert its claims over the island.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor